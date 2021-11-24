Ohio man indicted for murder in Millville apartment shooting

BRIDGETON — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man charged with shooting a Millville man outside of an apartment building.
Darryl Wallace, 30, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and possession of a weapon by a convicted person.
Wallace was arrested Aug. 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, for murdering 28-year-old Dominick Hull, of Bridgeton, outside the Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Avenue June 24.
Evidence shows Wallace allegedly approaching a group of people and firing a weapon, authorities said.
Police located Hull with a gunshot wound to his head. He died after being transported to Cooper University Medical Center, in Camden.
Wallace remains in jail incarcerated, according to the indictment report.
