Ohio man indicted for murder in Millville apartment shooting
Ohio man indicted for murder in Millville apartment shooting

BRIDGETON — A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man charged with shooting a Millville man outside of an apartment building.

Darryl Wallace, 30, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and possession of a weapon by a convicted person.

Wallace was arrested Aug. 12 in Phoenix, Arizona, for murdering 28-year-old Dominick Hull, of Bridgeton, outside the Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Avenue June 24.

Evidence shows Wallace allegedly approaching a group of people and firing a weapon, authorities said.

Police located Hull with a gunshot wound to his head. He died after being transported to Cooper University Medical Center, in Camden.

Wallace remains in jail incarcerated, according to the indictment report. 

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

