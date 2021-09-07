Ohio man charged with murder in fatal Millville shooting

A 30-year-old Ohio man has been charged with murder in a June shooting that left a man dead outside a Millville apartment building, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Darryl Wallace was arrested Aug. 12 in Phoenix and charged with the murder of Dominick Hull, 28, of Bridgeton. The shooting occurred June 24 at the Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Street, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
The state alleges surveillance video from the apartment complex shows Wallace approaching a group and firing a weapon.
Hull was found by police with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden in extremely critical condition before succumbing to his injuries, Webb-McRae said previously.
Wallace is being held in the Cumberland County jail after waiving an extradition hearing, the prosecutor said. The state has moved for pretrial detention.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.