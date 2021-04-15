 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ohio fugitive arrested in Lower Township hit-and-run
0 comments
top story

Ohio fugitive arrested in Lower Township hit-and-run

{{featured_button_text}}
Lower Police

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

LOWER TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man on Wednesday was arrested after plowing through multiple mailboxes with a stolen truck and damaging a car, police said Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident near the 600 block of Seashore Road, police said in a news release. The vehicle, described as a white Ford pickup truck with a red snowplow, reportedly ran off the road and struck the mailboxes and car before fleeing.

An hour later, after officers responded to the scene and tried locating the truck, the owner of the truck reported it was taken without his consent, police said. He also said one of his employees spotted the truck in the 700 block of Seashore Road, being operated by Nicholas Bosna. Officers found a man matching Bosna's physical description and made contact. The man gave a false name, but the officers identified him as Bosna, police said.

Bosna was checked for warrants, and officers discovered he was a fugitive out of Ohio in addition to having multiple local warrants, police said. He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, hindering and refusing to submit to fingerprinting. He was taken to the police station for processing.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News