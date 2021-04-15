Ohio fugitive arrested in Lower Township hit-and-run

LOWER TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man on Wednesday was arrested after plowing through multiple mailboxes with a stolen truck and damaging a car, police said Thursday.

At 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, police received a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident near the 600 block of Seashore Road, police said in a news release. The vehicle, described as a white Ford pickup truck with a red snowplow, reportedly ran off the road and struck the mailboxes and car before fleeing.

An hour later, after officers responded to the scene and tried locating the truck, the owner of the truck reported it was taken without his consent, police said. He also said one of his employees spotted the truck in the 700 block of Seashore Road, being operated by Nicholas Bosna. Officers found a man matching Bosna's physical description and made contact. The man gave a false name, but the officers identified him as Bosna, police said.

Bosna was checked for warrants, and officers discovered he was a fugitive out of Ohio in addition to having multiple local warrants, police said. He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, hindering and refusing to submit to fingerprinting. He was taken to the police station for processing.

