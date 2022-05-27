Officials identify teenager fatally shot in Vineland

VINELAND — The 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Vineland on Thursday morning has been identified as Anthony Torres-Sanchez, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Torres-Sanchez was shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive and taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland by first responders.

The teen later died from his injuries, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act of violence, and that Torres-Sanchez may have known his shooter, Webb-McRae said.

The Prosecutor's Office is not releasing further details as the case remains under investigation, Webb-McRae said Friday.

15-year-old boy shot and killed in Vineland VINELAND — A 15-year-old boy died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound Thursday morn…

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Detective Dave Cavagnaro, at 856-460-0805, or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Chris Johnson, at 609-579-1431. Tips can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.