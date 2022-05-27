 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials identify teenager fatally shot in Vineland

VINELAND — The 15-year-old boy fatally shot in Vineland on Thursday morning has been identified as Anthony Torres-Sanchez, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Torres-Sanchez was shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive and taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland by first responders.

The teen later died from his injuries, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.

Detectives believe the shooting was not a random act of violence, and that Torres-Sanchez may have known his shooter, Webb-McRae said.

The Prosecutor's Office is not releasing further details as the case remains under investigation, Webb-McRae said Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vineland Detective Dave Cavagnaro, at 856-460-0805, or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Chris Johnson, at 609-579-1431. Tips can be sent anonymously at vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

