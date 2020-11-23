Officials continue search for 11-year-old Middle Township boy who disappeared almost 30 years ago

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — As they have for almost three decades, police on Monday asked anyone with information about the 1991 disappearance of a young boy to come forward.

Mark Himebaugh, 11, went missing Nov. 25, 1991, police said in a news release. He was in his Del Haven neighborhood when he was last seen walking about 4 p.m. toward the playground in the county park by a guard there.

“This was the last time and the last person to see Mark alive,” police said.

Township police, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI are still investigating.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-463-2800 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. Anonymous tips can be texted to 888777; put “tips mtpdtips” in the text field.

