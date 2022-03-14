 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officers arrest accused board game thief in Bridgeton

Bridgeton police
Press archives

BRIDGETON — A city woman was arrested after police say she stole a board game from a man's house after he refused to give her money.

Police say they were called to a residence on Walnut street at 4:30 a.m. after the theft was reported. The victim, an unidentified man, told officers that a woman knocked on his door and entered without his permission.

The woman then brandished a knife and demanded money from the man. When he refused, she seized a board game from the residence's kitchen before fleeing, police said.

The woman was identified as 35-year-old Latoya Lindsey. She was located nearby and charged with robbery, burglary, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, police said.

Lindsey was sent to the Cumberland County Jail following her arrest, police added.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

