TOMS RIVER — An Uber driver from Little Egg Harbor Township is accused of inappropriately touching a female passenger while she rode in his front seat Saturday.
Ronald Yaniak, 56, was charged on Sunday with criminal sexual contact by Tuckerton police. Yaniak was released and given a future court date, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.
Attempts to reach a spokesperson for the company on Monday were unsuccessful.
Tuckerton police were alerted to the incident after receiving a 911 call from the victim, who said she was seated next to Yaniak when the encounter happened, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Authorities learned the woman and three other passengers were in Yaniak's car after calling for a ride from Barnegat to Tuckerton.
Both Ocean County's Special Victims Unit and Tuckerton police investigated the incident.
