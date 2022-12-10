 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean County man with knife causes Egg Harbor Township Walmart evacuation, police say

Egg Harbor Township police car

An Egg Harbor Township police vehicle in 2020.

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Ocean County man holding a knife was subdued by responding police Saturday afternoon inside a Walmart, police said.

David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township, was seen by an employee holding a knife in a threatening manner in the electronics section of the Black Horse Pike store, police said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found Brennan with the knife in his right hand, acting erratically and ignoring commands, police said. Additional officers arrived, and with the assistance of Walmart employees, began evacuating the store.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Brennan for about 10 minutes before he began to walk away. Due to the immediate threat to public safety and Brennan not complying, officers used force to subdue him, police said.

Brennan was arrested, and a 5-inch folding knife was located in his right pants pocket. Egg Harbor Township EMS evaluated Brennan on scene and transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.

Brennan was in police custody as of Saturday evening. Weapons and other charges are pending, police said.

The store was evacuated for about 15 minutes.

