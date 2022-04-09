Ocean County man steals car, goes on crime spree, authorities say

A Manchester Township man stole a car in Lakewood on Friday and spent the rest of the day on a crime spree, hitting people with the stolen vehicle and stabbing another victim, until he was arrested later that day, authorities said.

Dion Marsh, 27, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and three counts of bias intimidation in connection with the incidents in Lakewood and Jackson townships, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood police Chief Gregory Meyer said Saturday in a news release.

About 1:15 p.m. Friday, Lakewood officers were summoned to Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street for a report of a carjacking. They determined a man had approached a 2016 Toyota Camry, assaulted the driver and fled in the vehicle, authorities said.

About 6 p.m., Lakewood police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle at Central and Carlton avenues. Officers discovered a male victim had been struck by a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

Monroe Township man charged with murder in death of Barnegat child A Monroe Township man was charged with murder in the April 2021 death of a 6-year-old boy, O…

About 6:55 p.m., Lakewood police responded to a stabbing near Pine Circle Drive and Lakewood-New Egypt Road. Officers discovered a male victim with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

About 8:20 p.m., Jackson police received a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Galassi Court. Officers determined the male victim had been struck by the same vehicle that was taken in the carjacking in Lakewood earlier in the day. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Investigators determined Marsh was responsible for all of the above incidents. Detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and Manchester police arrested Marsh at his home. He is being held in the Ocean County jail pending a detention hearing.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service and New Jersey Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness assisted.