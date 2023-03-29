A Lakewood man on Tuesday admitted fatally shooting a Little Egg Harbor Township man in 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jahvontae Debose, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Dajour Randolph, who died Feb. 21, 2021, at Monmouth Medical Center after being found by police in the road on Tudor Court in Lakewood.

Debose also pleaded guilty to certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 22. Prosecutors will seek prison sentences of seven years each for the manslaughter and two weapons charges. Those sentences would run concurrently, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The state is also seeking a seven-year term for the marijuana offense to run consecutively.

Debose was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Pleasantville on Feb. 23, 2021. He has been held in the Ocean County jail since.

Two days earlier, Lakewood police received a 911 call about Randolph collapsing in the road. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. An autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot injuries.

Detectives' investigation led police to charge Debose with murder Feb. 25, 2021.