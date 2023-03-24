An Ocean County man pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated arson Friday for setting forest fires in 2021 and 2022.
Gregory Fullman Jr., 33, of Manchester Township, is set to be sentenced March 19. The state will seek a 12-year prison sentence. He is also expected to make restitution with fire suppression services, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
On Jan. 31, 2022, an investigation of fires that occurred between May 2021 and January 2022 led to Fullman's arrest. He was found responsible for setting forest fires and destroying or damaging wooded areas in Little Egg Harbor, Lakewood and Manchester townships.
Fullman has been held in the Ocean County jail since.
