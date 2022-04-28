Ocean County man indicted on arson charges

An Ocean County man accused of intentionally starting fires throughout the county was indicted on 28 counts of aggravated arson Wednesday, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.
Gregory Fullman Jr., 32, of Manchester Township, allegedly is responsible for starting five fires between May 2021 and January 2022.
The fires happened in Little Egg Harbor Township, Lakewood and Manchester, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has said.
Fullman was arrested Jan. 31 after an investigation into the fires.
He is being held at the Ocean County jail, having been kept at the facility since his arrest, Billhimer said Thursday in a news release.
