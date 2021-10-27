Ocean County man indicted in drug-induced death

An Ocean County man has been indicted in the drug-induced death of another, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Dandre Tubbs, 33, of Manchester Township, was indicted on a charge of strict liability drug-induced death after a 35-year-old man was found dead of a drug overdose Aug. 16 in Manchester.
Investigators found Tubbs supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim Aug. 15. Tubbs was arrested Aug. 19 and is being held in the Ocean County jail.
Tubbs additionally is charged with distribution of heroin and fentanyl, possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of heroin and fentanyl, and possession of alprazolam.
— Jacob Henderson
