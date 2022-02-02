 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean County man faces slew of arson charges, prosecutor says
Ocean County man faces slew of arson charges, prosecutor says

Gregory Fullman.png

Gregory Fullman, 32, of Manchester Township, Ocean County

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

TOMS RIVER - A 32-year-old was apprehended Monday after investigators determined he was responsible for intentionally starting several fires in Ocean County, including one in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Gregory Fullman Jr., of Manchester Township, allegedly is responsible for starting five fires between May 2021 and January 2022. The fires happened in Little Egg Harbor, as well as Lakewood and Manchester townships, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Fullman is currently being held at the Ocean County jail and is charged with twenty-five counts of aggravated arson, Billhimer said.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the many law enforcement agencies that were involved in this very thorough and wide-ranging investigation,” Billhimer said in a statement. “The resolve and determination exhibited by these professionals over the last eight months has resulted in this arrest. I am thankful for their hard work and grateful that no one was hurt or killed as a result of these fires."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

