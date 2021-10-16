 Skip to main content
Ocean County man charged in drug death of another
Ocean County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Authorities have added charges against a township man in the drug-induced death of another resident.

Dandre Tubbs, 33, was charged Friday with strict liability drug-induced death in the death of a 35-year-old man Aug. 16, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester police Chief Robert Dolan said Saturday. 

On Aug. 16, police responded to a residence for a report of an unresponsive man. Upon arrival, officers discovered the man was already dead from an apparent drug overdose, Billhimer said in a news release.

Investigators determined Tubbs supplied heroin and fentanyl to the victim Aug. 15. On Aug. 19, Tubbs was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, two counts of possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation and toxicology analysis recently received by the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the presence of heroin and fentanyl in the victim’s system. Based on this analysis, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the heroin and fentanyl found in the victim’s system were the cause of his death. As a consequence, Tubbs was charged with strict liability drug-induced death, Billhimer said.

Tubbs has been held in the Ocean County jail since his arrest Aug. 19.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Department also assisted the investigation.

Dandre Tubbs

Tubbs

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided
