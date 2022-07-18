Ocean County man admits to child porn, enticing charges

TRENTON — An Ocean County man on Monday pleaded guilty to receiving images of child sexual abuse, as well as tempting a minor to send him explicit photos.

David M. Frew, 41, of Little Egg Harbor, also admitted to attempting to get the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct over an online messaging service.

Frew is charged with receipt of child pornography and online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said on Monday.

Frew's plea was heard by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp. He is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 23, Sellinger said.

According to court documents, Frew, in June 2017, connected with the minor through the messaging service and, at his request, had the victim send him sexually explicit images.

Frew is also a registered sex offender based on charges in 2008.

That year, Frew was convicted in Pennsylvania of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a computer after he sent sexually explicit photos or videos to undercover investigators.

Also that year, Frew was convicted in New Jersey of endangering the welfare of children after having child pornography in his possession, according to court documents.

As a previously convicted sex offender, Frew's enticing charge could lead to a life sentence. Two fines of $250,000 could also be imposed for each charge, Sellinger said.