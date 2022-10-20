Ocean County man admits role in health care fraud scheme

CAMDEN — A pharmaceutical sales representative from Ocean County pleaded guilty to his role in a healthcare fraud scheme that defrauded state health benefit plans out of millions of dollars.

Keith Ritson, 42, of Bayville, admitted in federal court before Judge Robert Kugler that he prompted unnecessary compound medications for patients of Dr. Frank Alario.

Ritson is charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud conspiring to wrongfully disclose and obtain patients’ individually identifiable health information in violation of the criminal provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Ritson is the latest to plead guilty for their role in the health care scheme that paid money to recruiters and their assistants who got people covered under the state health care benefit plans to receive unneeded compound medications.

Federal investigators have said the scheme cost state insurance programs nearly $50 million.

Ritson is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 21, 2023, the U.S. Attorney's Office said on Thursday.

Ritson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the health care fraud conspiracy count, as well as a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $50,000 fine on the criminal HIPAA conspiracy count.

From 2014 to 2016, Ritson and other conspirators learned that state health insurance programs would issue reimbursements worth thousands of dollars for compound medications.

The drugs were then made at Central Rexall Drugs, a compound medication pharmacy in Hammond, Louisiana. They included compound vitamins, scar creams, anti-fungal gels and libido creams, records say.

Ritson operated a LLC named Life Sciences Medical, according to his criminal complaint.

Through his company, he was paid commission by William Hickman, of Northfield, who led the conspiracy. Ritson was paid a percentage of the profits earned from the insurance reimbursements, the complaint says.

Hickman ran Boardwalk Medical LLC, which provided the payments, the complaint says.

Hickman has admitted to leading the conspiracy on June 16, 2020.

Ritson's complaint says compound medications are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and are only used when a physician finds them necessary to meet a person's medical needs.

Alario on Oct. 7 pleaded guilty to violating HIPPA by wrongfully revealing his patients' health records to Ritson, who, while not being affiliated with his office, would find those with state plans, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Ritson, with access to Alario's office outside of business hours, used office computers to pull patient records to find the specific health care plan carriers. He earmarked files in advance so Alario would know whom to prescribe the compound meds, court records say.

Alario also had Ritson sit in with him during exams, giving patients the impression the Bayville man was a practice employee, records say.

Hickman used a group of Atlantic County men, including three brothers, for the scheme.

Michael Sher pleaded guilty to his role in March 2018. His brother, John Sher, followed by pleading in July.

Thomas Sher, a third brother, fought his charges in Camden federal court by was convicted of committing health care fraud after 12-day trial before Kugler in late August and early September.

As part of their plea, both Hickman and Michael Sher testified during Thomas Sher's trial.