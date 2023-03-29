TOMS RIVER — A Lakewood man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 fatal shooting of a Little Egg Harbor Township resident.

Jahvontae Debose, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Dajour Randolph, who, on Feb. 21, 2021, died at Monmouth Medical Center after being found by police in a roadway in the area of Tudor Court in Lakewood Township.

Debose also pleaded guilty to certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday.

When Debose is sentenced on May 22, prosecutors will recommend a seven-year state prison term for the manslaughter charge - subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act.

Additionally, the state will recommend seven years, of which five will be served ineligible for parole, as to the certain person not to possess a weapon charge, as well as seven years, with a 42-month period of parole ineligibility, as to the firearm charge.

These sentences are to run concurrently.

Finally, the state will be recommending a seven-year term for the marijuana offense, a sentence to run consecutively.

Debose was initially arrested during a traffic stop in Pleasantville on Feb. 23, 2021, where he was charged with drug crimes. He was taken to the Ocean County jail, where the Prosecutor's Office says he has been held.

Two days earlier, Lakewood Township police received a 911 call about a Randolph collapsing in the roadway. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

An autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives' investigation led police to charge Debose with murder on Feb. 25, 2021, while he was jailed for the narcotics offenses.