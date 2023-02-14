An Ocean County detective falsely told law enforcement he surrendered three weapons he'd been ordered to forfeit under a restraining order, the county Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Matthew Curtis, 47, of Little Egg Harbor Township, allegedly falsified a letter telling police he sold three handguns registered to him before a temporary restraining order was imposed against him May 11, 2022, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The Prosecutor's Office did not release details as to why the order was issued.

Curtis is a member of the Island Heights Police Department.

Upon the order being issued, Curtis relinquished "a number" of weapons from his possession, the Prosecutor's Office said.

After sending a letter to police May 13, 2022, informing them he sold three other handguns registered to him, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the guns back to Curtis, indicating he had not sold the weapons, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Curtis, on Dec. 11, then filed a report with Little Egg Harbor police saying three handguns were stolen from his unlocked, personal vehicle parked in front of his home. One of those guns was found to be one he claimed to have sold.

That gun was retrieved from a defendant accused in a motor vehicle theft in Essex County, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office did not say whether the other two weapons Curtis asserted to have sold have been recovered.

Curtis is charged with providing a false report to law enforcement authorities, contempt of a judicial or protective order and certain person prohibited from possession of a weapon.

Curtis was taken to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday before being released pending court. He's also been suspended with pay from the Island Heights police force, the Prosecutor's Office said.

As of September, Curtis was earning an $84,061 salary with the borough police department, according to state records.