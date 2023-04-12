WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury last week indicted an Ocean County man and Princeton University student who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, according to a court filing on April 5.

FBI agents say Larry Fife Giberson, 21, of Manahawkin, Stafford Township, was among the supporters of former President Donald Trump who fought police to enter the building in an attempt to halt President Joe Biden's victory certification.

Giberson is represented by Washington, D.C. attorney Charles Burnham.

When reached for comment on Wednesday, Burnham directed questions to a statement previously issued by Giberson's legal team.

"We cannot comment on the truth or falsity of the specific allegations in the complaint while the case remains pending other than to note that even the government agrees Mr. Giberson has been cooperative throughout the investigation," the statement said. "We ask all interested parties to respect the presumption of innocence and withhold judgment until the Court process is complete."

Both Stephen James Rancourt and Ashley Akers represent the U.S. Department of Justice, according to court filings.

A status hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 18 before U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols, court records say.

Since the riot, nearly 1,000 people from roughly every state have been arrested for allegedly participating in the insurrection, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said in announcing the South Jersey man's charges,

Giberson was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and had a Trump flag around his neck when he joined the mob’s assault on police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrance, the affidavit says.

Princeton University officials previously said Giberson is an undergraduate student there.

Giberson waved other rioters into the tunnel before joining a second round of pushing against police, an FBI agent said.

Photos of Giberson were shared online by FBI officials, asking for the public's help in identifying him to press charges. Investigators tied Giberson to the Capitol riot through multiple photos found on Instagram and Princeton University’s website, the FBI agent said.

The FBI interviewed Giberson at the Princeton Police Department in the presence of an attorney before his arrest.