Ocean City woman charged with DUI after five-car crash

OCEAN CITY — A 61-year-old city woman was charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly caused a five-car accident Monday.

First responders and police were dispatched to Ninth Street and Bay Avenue at 7:03 p.m., city spokesperson Doug Bergen said Tuesday.

Police said Brenda L. Cohan, 61, did not stop her 2019 Jeep Cherokee as it approached a line of cars stopped for a traffic light at the foot of the Ninth Street bridge entering the city. Cohan's SUV crashed into the vehicle in front of hers, causing a chain reaction involving four other vehicles, Bergen said.

Cohan was charged with driving under the influence. Additional charges may be issued, Bergen said.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Bergen said. One other driver was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point with back and neck injuries, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

