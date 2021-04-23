 Skip to main content
Ocean City police to step up enforcement in wake of issues with teenage bike riders
Ocean City police to step up enforcement in wake of issues with teenage bike riders

Ocean City police will step up patrols along the Boardwalk and downtown after a large group of teenagers on bikes held up traffic last weekend. 

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

OCEAN CITY — Police will step up patrols along the Boardwalk and downtown after a large group of teenagers on bikes held up traffic last weekend. 

Police Chief Jay Prettyman said he spoke with Mayor Jay Gillian and police supervisors to develop a plan to help combat the issue. The city's plan includes stepped up enforcement of motor vehicle laws and the issuance of summonses to kids who violate any laws or ordinances.

During the incidents, according to reports, kids antagonized people in vehicles, insulting drivers and smacking the hoods of cars.

Prettyman said this has been an issue in other cities around the state.

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

