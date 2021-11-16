Ocean City police sergeant indicted on sexual assault charges

Prior to that, Rolls had been recognized by several city organizations for his community work, including the Ocean City High School Alumni Association and the Knights of Columbus. He also has received the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Award and the Lonnie Allgood “Dreams for Kids” Community Hero Award. He was presented a key to the city by Mayor Jay Gillian and has been featured in a display at the Ocean City Historical Museum.

According to public records obtained in the spring, a complaint was made against Rolls in January when the victim, now an adult, came forward after an alleged domestic incident during which, she said, Rolls hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

“She stated she stayed down on the ground out of fear he would hit her again,” the police report reads. “When he did strike her, he stated, ‘Now you know what it is like to be hit.’”

The victim told police the two began a sexual relationship when she was 15. According to the report, the victim states she and Rolls had their first sexual encounter inside Rolls’ police vehicle while he was on duty, before the first day of her sophomore year at Ocean City High School. She said the sexual relationship, which included intercourse, continued through her senior year of high school, including at his home, according to the police records.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call 609-465-1135 or report it anonymously at cmcsheriff.net, or call Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

