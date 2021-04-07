Ocean City police sergeant facing sexual assault of minor, domestic violence charges

A veteran Ocean City police officer has been charged with aggravated sexual assault following an investigation into a reported sexual relationship with a juvenile, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said Wednesday.

Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora in Upper Township, was arrested Wednesday after turning himself into the Prosecutor’s Office, Sutherland said in a news release.

In addition to the aggravated sexual assault charge, Rolls faces one count of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

According to records obtained through an Open Public Records Act request, a complaint was made against Rolls in January when the victim, now 20 years old, came forward after an alleged domestic incident where she said Rolls hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

"She stated she stayed down on the ground out of fear he would hit her again," the police report reads. "When he did strike her, he stated, 'Now you know what it is like to be hit.'"