Ocean City police searching for man who attempted to lure a minor
Ocean City police searching for man who attempted to lure a minor

The Ocean City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who assaulted and attempted to lure a minor into his car in September.

The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday the incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 5 in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect is a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, who's approximately 6-feet, 230 pounds. He was seen driving a newer model, black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Pennsylvania license plate. The car has dark front and rear window tint.

Anyone who can help identifying the suspect is urged to contact Det. Matt Crowley at 609-525-9133 or mcc@ocnj.us or Sgt. Dan Lancaster at 609-525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us. Tips can remain anonymous.

