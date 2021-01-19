Ocean City police searching for man who attempted to lure a minor

The Ocean City Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who assaulted and attempted to lure a minor into his car in September.
The department said in a Facebook post Tuesday the incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 5 in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue. The suspect is a white male, between 50 and 60 years old, who's approximately 6-feet, 230 pounds. He was seen driving a newer model, black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Pennsylvania license plate. The car has dark front and rear window tint.
Anyone who can help identifying the suspect is urged to contact Det. Matt Crowley at 609-525-9133 or mcc@ocnj.us or Sgt. Dan Lancaster at 609-525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us. Tips can remain anonymous.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.