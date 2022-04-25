 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City police officer indicted on stalking charge

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Cape May County grand jury indicted a Ocean City police officer charged with stalking, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Cheryl Spaulding said.

Jacob M. Harris, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was indicted on fourth-degree stalking charges April 12, Spaulding said.

A person convicted of a fourth-degree crime can be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison, county Prosecutor Sutherland previously said. 

The charges derive from a tracking device being found on a car in Lower Township in January.

Harris' charges are pending court proceedings, Spaulding said.

Harris was placed on administrative leave pending his criminal proceedings' outcomes, the Prosecutor's Office previously said.

Records show Harris, who started his employment with the department in July 2015, makes $56,880

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

