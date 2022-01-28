Ocean City police officer charged with stalking in Lower Township

An Ocean City police officer was charged with stalking after a tracking device was found on a vehicle in Lower Township, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief of Detectives Paul Skill said Friday.
Jacob M. Harris, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was released on a summons pending court. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his criminal proceedings.
Ocean City police Chief John J. Prettyman said the department cannot comment on ongoing investigations.
A person convicted of a fourth-degree crime can be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison, Sutherland said in a news release.
— John Russo
