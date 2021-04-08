 Skip to main content
Ocean City police officer charged in sexual assault of minor released pending trial
LT Rolls

Ocean City police Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora in Upper Township, was among the speakers during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last summer in the city.

 BILL BARLOW / FOR THE PRESS

The Ocean City police officer charged in the sexual assault of a minor has been released with weekly check-ins after an initial court appearance Wednesday, court records show.

Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora in Upper Township, turned himself in to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim following an investigation of a reported sexual relationship with a former Ocean City High School student. The student is now 20.

The years-long relationship allegedly began when the girl was 15 while Rolls was both on and off duty.

According to Cape May County Superior Court records, Rolls appeared Wednesday before municipal Judge John Rosenberg, where he was released with level 3 monitoring, meaning he must check in weekly with the court, alternating between phone and in-person. Rolls was represented by county Deputy Public Defender Eric Shenkus, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

His next appearance will be June 17 before Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Gibson.

Rolls is on administrative leave from the Police Department.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Rolls is a longtime member of the Ocean City Police Department and well-respected in the city, serving as a youth mentor and youth sports coach. State pension records show he earns a salary of $129,364.

He faces up to 20 years in prison on the most severe charges.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

