Ocean City police looking to identify man in theft investigation

OCEAN CITY — Police are seeking to identify a man caught on video as part of a theft investigation.

The Police Department posted online several images of a man with a shaved head, sunglasses and a bright yellow T-shirt, along with a white van that resembles a work truck.

The post does not say why police want to speak with him. City spokesperson Doug Bergen said the request is connected to an investigation of the theft of construction materials.

Anyone with information can contact police at 609-525-9128 or dlancaster@ocnj.us.

Those responding can remain anonymous, police said.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

