Ocean City man charged with harassment over message on Van Drew's home phone

OCEAN CITY — Police have charged a local man with harassment after U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, reported a threatening phone message left on his home voicemail to U.S. Capitol Police last month.

City spokesperson Doug Bergen confirmed the arrest of John McCall, 68.

City Council was expected to discuss the case at its meeting Thursday night. On the agenda was a resolution to discontinue placing legal ads in the Ocean City Sentinel and moving them to The Press of Atlantic City.

The Sentinel printed two columns by McCall, for which the editor has apologized, that contained language the editor agreed could be interpreted as threatening Van Drew and his wife.

Capitol Police confirmed in late March that they were investigating a report by Van Drew of a credible threat. Ocean City police were asked to assist.

At a news conference March 15, Van Drew described the voicemail message, in which McCall said he “will do everything in my power to make sure you are deposed if not dead.”

Van Drew also demanded the Sentinel apologize for printing guest columns by McCall that Van Drew said contained death threats against him and the threat of sexual assault against his wife.