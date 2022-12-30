Ocean City closes bridges in police matter

OCEAN CITY — Police briefly closed all four bridges leading out of the city Friday.
Officers confirmed they were closed for a police matter but said more details would need to come from a city spokesperson.
City spokesperson Doug Bergen could not immediately be reached Friday afternoon.
Later that day, all four bridges were reopened and traffic had returned to normal.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Bill Barlow
