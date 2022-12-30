 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ocean City closes bridges in police matter

123122-pac-nws-bridges

Police closed the 34th Street Bridge and other bridges leading out of Ocean City on Friday. The routes were soon reopened, but details have not been released as to why.

 Bill Barlow, Staff Writer

OCEAN CITY — Police briefly closed all four bridges leading out of the city Friday.

Officers confirmed they were closed for a police matter but said more details would need to come from a city spokesperson.

City spokesperson Doug Bergen could not immediately be reached Friday afternoon.

Later that day, all four bridges were reopened and traffic had returned to normal.

