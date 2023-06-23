NORTH WILDWOOD — A young man and a teenager were each charged with committing theft and vehicle burglary in the city after turning themselves in this week, police said.

Joshua A. Puopolo, 18, of Atco, Camden County, and a 16-year-old girl from Hammonton surrendered Wednesday and Thursday, police said Friday in a news release.

The alleged crime happened between 3 and 6 a.m. June 4 in the city's Anglesea section. The suspects were seen riding in a white Pontiac G6 registered in New Jersey, police said last week.

Both Puopolo and the girl were photographed inside what appeared to be a Wawa. The image was shared with the public last Thursday in an attempt to identify them.

Puopolo was charged with employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, fraudulent use of a credit card, conspiracy and theft of a credit card.

The girl was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

Puopolo was brought to the Cape May County jail, and the girl was released to her father, police said Friday.