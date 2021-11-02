 Skip to main content
Northfield resident struck and killed Monday night
Northfield resident struck and killed Monday night

Northfield Police Dept.

Northfield Police Department, 1600 Shore Road.

 Submitted

NORTHFIELD — A 44-year-old city resident was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night on New Road, police said. 

Police were called to New Road and Banning Avenue for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash at 9:08 p.m. 

Christopher McFaul was crossing New Road at Banning when he was struck by a northbound 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Jasmine Trujillo, 25, of Brigantine, police said in a news release. McFaul sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Road was closed for about three hours while the incident was investigated. No charges were reported as of Tuesday morning.

Northfield Patrolman Herbert Kreuz and Lt. Eric Dettinger are investigating. They were assisted at the scene by Patrolman Ben Kollman of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

