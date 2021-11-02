Northfield resident struck and killed during accident on Monday night

NORTHFIELD — A 44-year-old city resident was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night on New Road.
Police were called to the area of New Road and Banning Avenue for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash at approximately 9:08 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
The pedestrian, Christopher McFaul, was crossing New Road in the area of Banning Avenue when he was struck by a northbound 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by Jasmine Trujillo, 25, of Brigantine.
As a result of the crash, McFaul sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the incident was investigated.
The incident is being investigated by Patrolman Herbert Kreuz and Lt. Eric Dettinger of the Northfield Police Department who were assisted on scene by Patrolman Ben Kollman of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. No charges were reported as of Tuesday morning.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.