Northfield resident struck and killed during accident on Monday night

NORTHFIELD — A 44-year-old city resident was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday night on New Road.

Police were called to the area of New Road and Banning Avenue for a pedestrian motor vehicle crash at approximately 9:08 p.m.

The pedestrian, Christopher McFaul, was crossing New Road in the area of Banning Avenue when he was struck by a northbound 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by Jasmine Trujillo, 25, of Brigantine.

As a result of the crash, McFaul sustained multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the incident was investigated.

The incident is being investigated by Patrolman Herbert Kreuz and Lt. Eric Dettinger of the Northfield Police Department who were assisted on scene by Patrolman Ben Kollman of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. No charges were reported as of Tuesday morning.

