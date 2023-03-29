A Northfield man will serve five years in prison on weapons charges after two incidents in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.
David Spinks, 64, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. He pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to certain persons not to possess firearms and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.
The charges stem from separate offenses Spinks committed within about a month of each other in 2020, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Spinks struck a 43-year-old man over his head with a sawed-off shotgun on Michigan Avenue on July 13, 2020.
He was arrested for the July assault during a traffic stop Aug. 18, 2020. He attempted to assault the officer who pulled him over, Atlantic City police said in announcing his arrest. A loaded handgun was found in Spinks' pocket.
