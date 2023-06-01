A Northfield man will serve five years in prison on charges that he sold cocaine to an undercover police officer, was found with a gun used in a shooting and lit someone on fire, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Deshoin Rowell, 22, of Northfield, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Nancy L. Ridgway on three separate indictments charging him with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Rowell was arrested in July 2019 after he distributed cocaine to an undercover police operative on North Main Street in Pleasantville, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He received three years for that offense.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Pleasantville police responded to a gunshot alert near West Wright Street and Chestnut Avenue. Four rounds were fired by Rowell’s codefendant, Devon Williams, who previously pleaded guilty for his involvement in the crime, the Prosecutor's Office said. A .45 caliber Glock 30 semi-automatic handgun was located in Rowell’s bedroom that is believed to have been used in the shooting. Rowell was sentenced to five years on that charge.

Lastly, on July 4, 2021, at a bonfire at Rowell’s residence, he deliberately poured flammable liquid onto the clothing of his victim, causing him to catch on fire, the Proseuctor's Office said. The victim was hospitalized and suffered first-, second- and third-degree burns to his hands, arms, stomach and inner thigh, resulting in a lengthy recovery process. Rowell was sentenced to five years on that charge.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.