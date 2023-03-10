A Northfield man has pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run that happened last year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
Matthew Cademartori, 25, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and faces seven years in prison, per his negotiated plea agreement. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 19, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
At 1:57 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, Cademartori was traveling east in his Ford F-150 on the White Horse Pike in Absecon when he struck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon, who was walking east. Cademartori fled the scene and did not report the accident. Several hours later, Franklin died from his injuries.
An investigation revealed that Cardemartori left the Hi Point Pub in Absecon, where he consumed several alcoholic beverages. He was arrested two days later.
