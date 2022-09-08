Northfield man found guilty in health care fraud case

CAMDEN — Thomas Sher, a Northfield man and ex-Margate firefighter, was found guilty by a federal jury Thursday for his role in a multi-million dollar healthcare fraud scheme.

The jury returned the verdict at about 2:15 p.m. following nearly seven hours of deliberations. Sher is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10.

Sher, 50, was on trial for having been a "sub-recruiter" in a local health care fraud scheme that cost taxpayer-funded health insurance plans about $50 million.

While he was found guilty on most charges, the jury, however, was not convinced Thomas Sher committed wire fraud as part of the scheme. They also found him not guilty of using two of his neighbors, Nicholas and Samantha Grasso, to help the scheme make money.

Thomas Grimes, attorney for Sher said he was at odds with the verdict, saying it was "mixed."

"We have to evaluate our appeal options," Grimes said outside the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler.

After hearing the verdict, Sher grabbed his backpack and followed Grimes to waiting family members and friends.

Sher, Grimes and others who were there to support Sher in court throughout his trial and waited Thursday on the fourth floor of the courthouse for about five hours while the jury continued its deliberations.

The 12-person jury composed of six men and six women began deliberating around 3 p.m. Wednesday after listening to testimony in federal court.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

U.S. Attorney's Office spokesperson Matthew Reilly could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday morning.

The verdict follows a nearly two-week trial.

The scheme involved recruiters, more than a dozen of their subordinates and at least two out-of-state pharmacies that conspired to defraud the New Jersey state health benefit plan by having public employees submit claims with their health insurance provider for specially made, or “compounded” medications that they didn’t need.

The conspirators had capitalized on the fact that New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Plan and School Employee Health Benefit Plans both generously reimbursed pharmacies for these medications. Prosecutors say the ring collected the reimbursements, using some of the profit to pay kickbacks to doctors and employees who’d submitted the prescription, according to court documents.

The scheme took place from July 2014 to April 2016.

During closing arguments Wednesday, federal prosecutors maintained Thomas Sher joined his brothers, Michael and John Sher, in marketing compound supplements, as well as scar and libido creams, solely to people they knew were insured by a state health care plan, knowing their insurance would give ample reimbursements for the medications.

Meanwhile Grimes argued during his closing arguments the government’s charges are an overreach, saying his client, a fitness trainer, joined the operation to market the compound supplements to family, friends, coworkers and others he worked out with as a way to support their health.

Grimes told the jury in his closing arguments his client didn’t target “gold goose” insurance plans that would furnish heavy payouts, instead marketing the medications to people who carried state insurance and needed to see a doctor.