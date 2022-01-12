Northfield man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident

A Northfield man was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Wednesday.
A cooperative investigation by the ACOP's Crash Investigations Unit and Absecon police revealed that early Saturday morning, Mathew Cademartori, 25, was traveling eastbound on the White Horse Pike when he struck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon, who was walking eastbound.
After striking Franklin, Cademartori left the scene of the crash, the investigation determined.
Cademartori was arrested at his home Monday and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash. He was processed at Absecon Police Department and then transported to Atlantic County Justice Facility, where he is lodged, pending a detention hearing.
