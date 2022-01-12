 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northfield man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident
0 Comments

Northfield man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Absecon Police Car
File photo

A Northfield man was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Wednesday.

A cooperative investigation by the ACOP's Crash Investigations Unit and Absecon police revealed that early Saturday morning, Mathew Cademartori, 25, was traveling eastbound on the White Horse Pike when he struck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon, who was walking eastbound.

After striking Franklin, Cademartori left the scene of the crash, the investigation determined.

Cademartori was arrested at his home Monday and charged with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash. He was processed at Absecon Police Department and then transported to Atlantic County Justice Facility, where he is lodged, pending a detention hearing.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
Mathew Cademartori.jpg

Cademartori

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News