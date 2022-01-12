Northfield man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident in Absecon

A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident early Saturday morning, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.
Mathew Cademartori, 25, was traveling east on the White Horse Pike in Absecon when he struck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon, who was walking east, Shill said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
After striking Franklin, Cademartori left the scene, Shill said.
Cademartori was arrested Monday at his home and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail pending a detention hearing.
Absecon police participated in the investigation.
— John Russo
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.