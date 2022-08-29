North Wildwood road rage incident results in woman's assault

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police arrested a Pennsylvania man following an Aug. 20 road rage incident, in which he's accused of strangling a woman during a confrontation.

Police were called to 13th and New Jersey avenues that day for a reported aggravated assault.

Christopher Krier, 49 of Jamison, Bucks County, was allegedly tailgating a car in front of him when the woman rolled down her window, shouting at Krier's driving because of kids in the area. The two pulled their vehicles onto the road's shoulder, getting into a face-to-face confrontation in which Krier allegedly grabbed the woman by her throat before I bystander stepped in, police said in a news release on Monday.

Krier fled the scene in his vehicle, but he turned himself in to authorities days following the incident after an arrest warrant was issued against him, police said.

Krier is charged with second-degree aggravated assault. He was taken to the Cape May County jail, police said.

City police are using the incident to remind drivers that they should always bypass confrontations on the roads because they can escalate quickly.