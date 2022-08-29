 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Wildwood road rage incident results in woman's assault, police say

North Wildwood police

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police arrested a Pennsylvania man following an Aug. 20 road rage incident in which he's accused of choking a woman during a confrontation.

Police were called to 13th and New Jersey avenues that day for a reported aggravated assault. 

Christopher Krier, 49, of Jamison, was tailgating a car in front of him when the woman rolled down her window, shouting about Krier's driving because of kids in the area, police said. The two pulled their vehicles onto the road's shoulder, getting into a face-to-face confrontation in which Krier allegedly grabbed the woman by her throat before a bystander stepped in, police said Monday in a news release.

Krier fled the scene in his vehicle, but he turned himself in to authorities days later after an arrest warrant was issued against him, police said.

Krier was charged with aggravated assault and sent to the Cape May County jail.

Police urge drivers to avoid confrontations on the road because they can escalate quickly.

