NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are trying to identify two suspects in a burglary that occurred earlier this month.
Police say the burglary happened between 3 and 6 a.m. June 4 in the Anglesea section of the city. The two were seen driving a white Pontiac G6 with New Jersey license plates.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-522-2411 or email detectives@nwpd.org, or text TIP NWPD to 888777.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
