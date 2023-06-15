NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a burglary investigation that occurred earlier this month.
Police say the burglary happened between 3 and 6 a.m. June 4 in the Anglesea section of the city. The two were seen driving a white Pontiac G6 with New Jersey license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-522-2411 or by emailing detectives@nwpd.org. The public may also send an anonymous tip by texting TIP NWPD to 888777.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
