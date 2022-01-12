North Wildwood police seek suspect in vehicle burglary

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a car burglary last month.
The burglary occurred about 5:35 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 2400 block of Surf Avenue. The suspect is a white man who was pictured wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket or sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers with white soles, police said. He was last seen running south on the Boardwalk from 24th Avenue.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call police at 609-522-2411, email the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org or text 888777 with the message TIP NWPD, followed by your tip.
— John Russo
