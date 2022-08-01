 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Wildwood police seek information on suspect

080122-pac-nws-theft

North Wildwood police are seeking to identify this man in connection to the theft of a vehicle about 4 a.m. Saturday.

 North Wildwood police, provided

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police on Sunday released an image of a suspect in a motor vehicle theft they said took place about 4 a.m. Saturday near 100 E. 10th Ave.

Anyone with information can contact police at 609-522-2411 or detectives@nwpd.org, or text "TIP NWPD," followed by the message, to 888777.

— Bill Barlow

