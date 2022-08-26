North Wildwood police investigating business burglary

NORTH WILDWOOD — City police are investigating a burglary caused by two men captured on security footage.
The men allegedly burglarized an unnamed business near 25th Street and the Boardwalk on Aug. 11 around 3:30 a.m., police said.
They were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan believed to possibly be a Kia Stinger, police said.
Information about the suspects' identities should be handed over to the city police Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting "TIP NWPD," followed by the message, to 888777.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.