North Wildwood police charge Irish citizen with car theft

Car theft has continued to skyrocket even after lockdown. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

NORTH WILDWOOD — Police say a man from Ireland stole a car in the city and crashed it over the summer.

A warrant was issued for Michael Molloy, 30, of Wexford, charging him with unlawful taking of means of conveyance and criminal mischief, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Police on July 30 posted to social media a call for tips to identify the suspect who stole the car. The vehicle was found in neighboring Wildwood after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

— Eric Conklin

