North Wildwood police arrest man retrieving suitcases stuffed with marijuana

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday evening for planning to sell several pounds of marijuana, police said.
Officers found the drugs in two suitcases abandoned near 14th Street and New Jersey Avenue, police said Thursday in a news release.
Police began surveying the area when they approached Michael Shank, 57, of Bristol, who had returned to the area to retrieve the suitcases, police said.
Shank was charged with distribution of marijuana over 25 pounds, distribution of hash over 5 pounds, distribution in a school zone and distribution within a public park. He was transported to the Cape May County jail.
— Eric Conklin
