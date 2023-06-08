NORTH WILDWOOD — Two 18-year-olds from Pennsylvania turned themselves over to police Thursday for a set of car burglaries over Memorial Day weekend.
Daniel R. Harvey, of Havertown, and Eric J. Grigorians, of Newtown Square, were charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft and disorderly conduct. They were released on summonses pending court, police said in a news release.
Their charges come nearly two weeks after they allegedly broke into several cars May 28.
Police released images of the pair recorded by a surveillance camera. They allegedly burglarized vehicles in the 300 block of West 19th Avenue, as well as 21st and Surf avenues, Lt. Katherine Madden previously said.
They targeted multiple unlocked cars in the city between 4 and 5 a.m. that day, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.